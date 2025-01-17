Writer-filmmaker David Lynch, whose whose works include Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 78. His family announced his death on his Facebook page. David Lynch, writer-filmmaker whose works include Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, dies at 78 (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The post reads, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.”

“It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way,” it adds.

David Lynch was battling emphysema

Throughout his career, Lynch receivedthree best director Oscar nominations for his work on Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man and Mulholland Drive. Twin Peaks: The Return, which was broadcast in 2017, was his last major project.

In August last year, Lynch revealed that he was battling emphysema, a chronic lung disease, from "many years of smoking.” However, he reportedly added that despite being diagnosed, he was in "excellent shape" and would "never retire.” Lynch received an Honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in n 2000.

Sources told Deadline that Lynch had to relocate from his house due to the Sunset Fire. The director said in an interview with Sight & Sound magazine last year that he could not leave his house due to Covid fears and his emphysema diagnosis, which meant that even if he did direct again, it would be remote.

Lynch started his career making short films in the late 1960s, with his first feature film being Eraserhead (1977). This also led to his breakout success with The Elephant Man. He played John Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 2023 film The Fabelmans. Following several hits throughout his career, he worked on a new project last year, reteaming with his longtime collaborator Chrystabell for an album titled Cellophane Memories.

Lynch was married four times, and is survived by four children.