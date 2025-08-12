Deadpool meets Avengers? Ryan Reynolds’ mysterious post fuels fan theories amid Doomsday filming

Actor Ryan Reynolds has once again set the internet ablaze, this time with a cryptic Instagram post that has Deadpool fans buzzing about a possible crossover with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. As filming for Avengers: Doomsday begins, Ryan Reynolds teases a possible Deadpool crossover, prompting fan frenzy.

The timing couldn’t be more suspicious. Just as filming for Avengers: Doomsday is underway, Ryan posted an image featuring the iconic Avengers logo in the early hours of Tuesday, August 12. With no context beyond a teasing caption, speculation exploded.

Marvel recently dropped a massive, six-hour cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday, but many major names were notably missing. The studio was quick to remind fans the list wasn’t exhaustive, especially with Avengers: Secret Wars still on the horizon for 2027. Still, fans were left wondering… until now.

Ryans’ post instantly went viral, racking up over a lakh likes within an hour. As a result chaos erupted from hopeful fans desperate to see the foul-mouthed mercenary finally join the Avengers lineup.

“Don’t do that. Don’t give me hope,” one fan commented. Another added, “If you are saying what I think you’re saying, I’m actually gonna scream.” A third fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Plz tell me that Deadpool & Wolverine are returning for Avengers: Doomsday! I need to know!".

"PG-13 Deadpool will definitely be a Curveball," added one viewer, citing the rating of Avengers: Doomsday," responded another fan.

"Is Deadpool joining the Avengers now? This is going to be epic..." replied another fan.

With Marvel remaining tight-lipped and Ryan fanning the flames, all signs point to something big brewing behind the scenes. Whether it's a cameo, a surprise role, or full-blown Avengers action, Deadpool may just be crashing the party sooner, fans think.

About Avengers Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be Marvel’s most star-studded event yet, with a lineup that blends legacy heroes, fan favourites, and long-awaited newcomers. Confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. The next-gen heroes are well represented too, with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent all returning. In a major twist, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return but not as Iron Man. Instead, he’ll portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom.