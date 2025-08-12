Deadpool meets Avengers? Ryan Reynolds’ mysterious post fuels fan theories amid Doomsday filming
Ryan Reynolds' cryptic Instagram post has ignited speculation about Deadpool's potential crossover with the Avengers in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
Actor Ryan Reynolds has once again set the internet ablaze, this time with a cryptic Instagram post that has Deadpool fans buzzing about a possible crossover with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
The timing couldn’t be more suspicious. Just as filming for Avengers: Doomsday is underway, Ryan posted an image featuring the iconic Avengers logo in the early hours of Tuesday, August 12. With no context beyond a teasing caption, speculation exploded.
Marvel recently dropped a massive, six-hour cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday, but many major names were notably missing. The studio was quick to remind fans the list wasn’t exhaustive, especially with Avengers: Secret Wars still on the horizon for 2027. Still, fans were left wondering… until now.
Ryans’ post instantly went viral, racking up over a lakh likes within an hour. As a result chaos erupted from hopeful fans desperate to see the foul-mouthed mercenary finally join the Avengers lineup.
“Don’t do that. Don’t give me hope,” one fan commented. Another added, “If you are saying what I think you’re saying, I’m actually gonna scream.” A third fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Plz tell me that Deadpool & Wolverine are returning for Avengers: Doomsday! I need to know!".
"PG-13 Deadpool will definitely be a Curveball," added one viewer, citing the rating of Avengers: Doomsday," responded another fan.
"Is Deadpool joining the Avengers now? This is going to be epic..." replied another fan.
With Marvel remaining tight-lipped and Ryan fanning the flames, all signs point to something big brewing behind the scenes. Whether it's a cameo, a surprise role, or full-blown Avengers action, Deadpool may just be crashing the party sooner, fans think.
About Avengers Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be Marvel’s most star-studded event yet, with a lineup that blends legacy heroes, fan favourites, and long-awaited newcomers. Confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. The next-gen heroes are well represented too, with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent all returning. In a major twist, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return but not as Iron Man. Instead, he’ll portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom.