Deadpool & Wolverine propels MCU to historic box office milestone surpassing Spiderman: It's a Marvel-ous feat

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Deadpool and Wolverine has led MCU to achieve a historic landmark at the global box office. The Marvel Cinematic Universe produced by Disney has achieved the historic landmark of $30 billion at the global box office and is the first film ever to do so. The third movie in the Deadpool franchise was adopted by Marvel Studios when Disney acquired Fox Studios in 2019. Deadpool and Wolverine made the Marvel Franchise the first ever to cross $30 billion at the global box office. (20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios via AP)(AP)

Deadpool and Wolverine lead MCU to historic landmark

The announcement of the Marvel franchise’s historic feat at a global level was made in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con during the presentation led by chief Kevin Feige. The announcement came right on the heels of the film celebrating a grand first-day opening with $96 million in North America which is the biggest opening ever for an R -rated film and is the sixth highest of all time, as reported by Variety.

Deadpool and Wolverine movie is being called a possible saviour for the Marvel franchise given low openings at the box office for some of its previous releases. The film is estimated to cash in $195 million to $205 million on a domestic level and $380 million to $400 million on a global level through Sunday.

The movie united the Merc with the Mouth and the X-Men legend to go on an adventure to save the former’s home universe and remind Wolverine of his purpose again.

Other film franchises on top top-earning list

The other film franchises to earn this landmark include the Spider-Man franchise produced by Sony which did a business of $10.6 billion across 10 films followed by the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars cashed in $10.3 billion across 11 films similar to the Harry Potter series which also included 11 films in garnered $9.6 billion at the global box office. The James Bond franchise collected $7.8 billion at the box office across 25 films.