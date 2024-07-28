House of Dragons season 2 episode 7: Exact release date, time and more

House of Dragon season 2 is heading towards its end with only two episodes remaining to be aired. Episode 7 will be the second last episode of the series schedule and will set the stage for the upcoming season finale. If trends from Game of Thrones and the prequel of House of Dragon are to be followed, the penultimate episodes are known for raising fans' expectations about the finale. The same can be expected from the upcoming episode. New episodes of House of Dragons are released on Sunday. (@HBO/X)

Also Read: Avengers 5 and 6: Russo brothers return to Marvel to direct the next in the franchise

When will House of Dragons Season 2 Episode 7 be released?

Season 2 Episode 7 of House of Dragons will be released as per the schedule on Sunday, July 28 at 9 pm ET. The second season already runs short on two episodes compared to the previous one. The plot of the series now has two episodes left to unravel all the mysteries. Hence the latest episode will be an hour and seven minutes long and Episode 8 of the series will be an hour and thirteen minutes long. The episodes will be available to watch on the HBO network and will simultaneously be released for online streaming on Max.

Also Read: Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Season 2 episode 7?

The trailer for episode 7 promised to set the stage for an upcoming battle and the formation of new alliances. The episode also hinted at new riders entering the fray, as reported by Game Radar+. The trailer opened with Rhaenyra who confronted Seasmoke’s new rider, Adam of Hull, the bastard son of Lord Corlys. There was also a mention of Daeron, later in the trailer, who is the other son of Alicent right when all her powers are diminished have her children have turned against her. It also looked like Daemon’s good days were about to end as the locals started complaining about his presence which would finally turn him over to Rhaenyra’s side as he picked up his sword.