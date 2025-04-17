Demi Moore wasn’t gutted to lose Oscar to Anora star Mikey Madison. Here’s why

Many fans were upset over Hollywood star Demi Moore losing out Best Actress accolade at the Oscars 2025 to Mikey Madison for her performance in Anora. But Demi wasn’t gutted about losing the golden statue, instead she said she knew that Mikey would emerge as the winner. Also read: Demi Moore snubbed for Best Actress at 2025 Oscars, fans demand answers; ‘the irony of her losing to a younger actress’ Demi Moore congratulated Mikey Madison on her Oscars victory.

Demi Moore knew Mikey Madison would win

In an interview with Time magazine, Demi looked back at the moment when she lost. She said that she was not devastated after the announcement. “I leaned over and whispered to my manager, ‘I think it’s going to Mikey’. I don’t know why I knew, but I did. I was so centered and calm. I didn’t feel gutted. I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted, and am in trust of, whatever is going to unfold,” Demi said.

Many had anticipated that Demi, 62, would claim the award after winning at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards for her performance in The Substance. After the Oscar ceremony, Demi reflected on the whirlwind of the past few months while also extending her congratulations to Mikey.

She wrote, “As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light… And a huge congratulations to Mikey Madison — can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Demi’s role in The Substance

Demi was nominated for her role in the horror film The Substance, where she played an aging actor who takes injections to transform into a younger version of herself. She spoke about the importance of the role in the new interview. Demi said, “There is a really interesting aspect to redefining how we see women in their 60s—what that really means, and the limitations that have been imposed upon us societally, but even more importantly, what we've imposed on ourselves”..