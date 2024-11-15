Details of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's troubled marriage could become public after new development in legal battle

Angelina Jolie has faced a setback in her long-running legal dispute with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. The case is now set to escalate, as it heads to trial. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently ruled against Jolie's efforts to have the case dismissed, allowing the feud to move forward in court and potentially lasting until 2026, Page Six reported. (Also read: Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie 'kept him in the dark' about 'secret dealings' in sale of their $500-million winery) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a legal battle for eight years(AFP)

The new development

The former couple, whose relationship has been entangled in a bitter fight over the ownership of the $500 million vineyard since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Page Six cited sources that both Pitt and Jolie will be deposed as part of the trial, meaning they may be forced to give testimony about their personal lives, possibly revealing more details of their troubled relationship.

Despite attempts to resolve the case through negotiations, insiders believe that a settlement remains unlikely at this stage. Page Six cited a source close to the proceedings in commenting, “Eventually Angie and Brad will have to sit with depositions, there's now no way out as they move towards trial.”

What is the case?

The case, which began as a business dispute, has only become more complicated as personal issues between the two stars have come to light. The winery was purchased in 2008, during the couple's more harmonious years, when they were raising their children together.

At that time, Pitt and Jolie jointly owned Chateau Miraval, with Pitt holding 60% and Jolie 40%. But just before their wedding at the estate in 2014, Pitt transferred 10 per cent of his share to Jolie, making them equal 50/50 partners.

The conflict began when Jolie sold half of her shares in Chateau Miraval to the wine division of the Stoli Group, without consulting Pitt. The actor responded by filing a lawsuit, arguing that their agreement gave him the right of first refusal to buy her shares, which he claims she violated.

He is now seeking to reverse the sale of her shares to Stoli in court. In retaliation, Jolie has accused Pitt of trying to impose a harsh non-disclosure agreement, which she says would have silenced her about past alleged bad behaviour.

Jolie's legal team further contends that Pitt's actions have been driven by personal motives, not just business concerns.

Meanwhile, the Stoli Group, which purchased Jolie's shares, is also seeking to have the case dismissed. A hearing regarding their request is set for March 2024, after which a trial date could be scheduled.

At the heart of this legal dispute lies not only a vast fortune but also a symbol of the couple's once-united family. When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased Chateau Miraval, it was a romantic gesture to raise their children in a vineyard, surrounded by the beauty of Provence.

(With inputs from ANI)