Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Diane Ladd dies at 89: Oscar-nominated actress' husband, children, net worth, and career highlights

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 02:37 am IST

Veteran Hollywood actress Diane Ladd, known for her Oscar-nominated performances in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and Wild at Heart, has died at 89

Veteran Hollywood actress Diane Ladd, known for her Oscar-nominated performances in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, has died at 89.

Diane Ladd attends the 2016 Summer TCA "Hallmark Event" July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Diane Ladd attends the 2016 Summer TCA "Hallmark Event" July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Her husband, Robert Charles Hunter, confirmed her passing.

A three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Ladd’s estimated net worth was around $10 million. She was known for her powerful portrayals of resilient women through her work.

Ladd's family is deeply rooted in Hollywood history. She was the mother of the actress Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying that her mother passed away at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern by her side.

She wrote, “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Diane Ladd dies at 89: Oscar-nominated actress' husband, children, net worth, and career highlights
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On