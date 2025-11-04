Diane Ladd dies at 89: Oscar-nominated actress' husband, children, net worth, and career highlights

Veteran Hollywood actress Diane Ladd, known for her Oscar-nominated performances in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, has died at 89. Diane Ladd attends the 2016 Summer TCA "Hallmark Event" July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Her husband, Robert Charles Hunter, confirmed her passing.

A three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Ladd’s estimated net worth was around $10 million. She was known for her powerful portrayals of resilient women through her work.

Ladd's family is deeply rooted in Hollywood history. She was the mother of the actress Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying that her mother passed away at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern by her side.

She wrote, “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”