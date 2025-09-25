Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
Who is Livia Giuggioli? Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth's ex-wife returns top Royal honor over Trump UK visit

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 09:43 pm IST

Livia Giuggioli, Colin Firth's ex-wife, returned her MBE award in protest against the UK's treatment of President Trump during his state visit.

Livia Giuggioli, the ex-wife of Colin Firth, has given back a renowned royal award in a weird gesture of protest against the UK's “appeasement” of President Trump during his recent state visit with Melania Trump.

In a bold protest, Livia Giuggioli, former wife of Colin Firth, returned her MBE medal, criticizing the UK's appeasement of President Trump
In a dramatic Instagram outburst on Wednesday, Giuggioli, who received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2019 for her achievements to the fashion business, tore up her certificate and declared she was submitting the medal to the UK government.

Following Trump's warm reception during his last week UK visit, she said that the POTUS was using his “poisonous rhetoric” at the UN General Assembly.

“I have been reflecting on his visit to the UK last week and I am afraid I can’t reconcile the way he was appeased and honoured and, again, legitimized,” Giuggioli captioned her video.

