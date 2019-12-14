e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Hollywood

Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli split after 22 years

Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli have decided to officially end their relationship.

hollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:17 IST

Reuters
Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli attend the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in December last year.
Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli attend the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in December last year.(REUTERS)
         

British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage. Firth, 59, known for playing stiff-upper-lipped Englishmen in films like Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary and a television version of Pride and Prejudice, married documentary film producer Livia Giuggioli in 1997.

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” representatives of the couple said in a joint statement.

 

Firth, one of Britain’s most beloved actors, won an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his lead performance as a stuttering King George VI in The King’s Speech.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation: ‘I’ve spent two decades in the industry’

The couple’s decision to split follows an unpublicized separation several years ago, during which Livia Firth in a 2018 statement said that she had a relationship with an Italian journalist. The couple later reunited.

Colin and Livia Firth have two sons.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by 3 months
National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by 3 months
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
Runs, average, centuries: How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies
Runs, average, centuries: How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News