Did you notice Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man kidnapping scene in new Shang-Chi trailer? Watch

Although Robert Downey Jr has said that he's not returning for another Marvel Cinematic Universe film, a new trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought him back....well, sort of.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to release later this week. The film will introduce Shang-Chi into the MCU, making him the first Asian superhero in the franchise. Ahead of its release, Marvel Studios released a new trailer packed with new footage.

Of the many scenes which tease Shang-Chi's backstory, the action scenes and also an epic battle, there was one scene that has caught everyone's attention. As reported by The Direct, the trailer features a footage of Xu Wenwu, or the Mandarin, standing in front of a wall full of screens.

Shang-Chi approaches him. As the camera pans out to show multiple screens, one could spot the Easter Egg: Tony Stark's kidnapping in the first Iron Man movie.

(Top) Tony Stark's kidnapping scenes in Iron Man and (bottom) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,

In the 2008 film, Tony was kidnapped by the Ten Rings, following the orders of Obadiah Stane. He was taken to a cell in Afghanistan wherein he was asked to test the Jericho missile. The Ten Rings forced Tony to build a new missile for them. However, Tony ended up building an armour instead and plotted his escape.

Although Robert Downey Jr wasn't visible in the Shang-Chi trailer, the set up confirmed that the scene is a call back to the incident. Check it out below:

Kevin Feige had confirmed Shang-Chi's connection with the first Iron Man movie last month. A new featurette from Marvel Studios was released in which Kevin said, "We’re going back to the very beginning of the MCU. We have a keystone event, and that event is Tony Stark becoming Iron Man. He’s forced to build these weapons for an organization, and that organization was the Ten Rings.”