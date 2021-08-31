Did you notice Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man kidnapping scene in new Shang-Chi trailer? Watch
- A new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer was released recently and it seems feature an Easter Egg from the first Iron Man film.
Although Robert Downey Jr has said that he's not returning for another Marvel Cinematic Universe film, a new trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought him back....well, sort of.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to release later this week. The film will introduce Shang-Chi into the MCU, making him the first Asian superhero in the franchise. Ahead of its release, Marvel Studios released a new trailer packed with new footage.
Of the many scenes which tease Shang-Chi's backstory, the action scenes and also an epic battle, there was one scene that has caught everyone's attention. As reported by The Direct, the trailer features a footage of Xu Wenwu, or the Mandarin, standing in front of a wall full of screens.
Shang-Chi approaches him. As the camera pans out to show multiple screens, one could spot the Easter Egg: Tony Stark's kidnapping in the first Iron Man movie.
In the 2008 film, Tony was kidnapped by the Ten Rings, following the orders of Obadiah Stane. He was taken to a cell in Afghanistan wherein he was asked to test the Jericho missile. The Ten Rings forced Tony to build a new missile for them. However, Tony ended up building an armour instead and plotted his escape.
Although Robert Downey Jr wasn't visible in the Shang-Chi trailer, the set up confirmed that the scene is a call back to the incident. Check it out below:
Kevin Feige had confirmed Shang-Chi's connection with the first Iron Man movie last month. A new featurette from Marvel Studios was released in which Kevin said, "We’re going back to the very beginning of the MCU. We have a keystone event, and that event is Tony Stark becoming Iron Man. He’s forced to build these weapons for an organization, and that organization was the Ten Rings.”