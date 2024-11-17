Diddy ‘broke’ jail rules, used his kids to ‘corruptly’ influence jurors, blackmail victims: Report

Behind the façade of a loving family celebration, prosecutors claim that Sean "Diddy" Combs orchestrated a calculated scheme to sway public opinion and potentially influence a jury and witnesses. The disgraced music mogul, held on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases, has now been accused of undermining the justice process. Allegations include evading surveillance and orchestrating a social media campaign, according to new court documents obtained on November 15. Diddy is reportedly terrified in jail, fearing gang retaliation for Tupac's murder. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces claims of jail rule breach

The bad boy record producer, whose latest million-dollar bail proposal was denied, faces new allegations of misconduct while behind bars. Prosecutors claim Sean "Diddy" Combs used the phones of at least ‘eight other inmates and relied on an unauthorised third-party messaging service to contact multiple individuals in addition to using his kids' birthday video for him as some kind of campaign. The federal government further asserts that Combs has “repeatedly” violated prison regulations by engaging in unauthorised communications.

“While attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties,” prosecutors argued at Manhattan Federal Court according to NY Post.

Diddy’s staged birthday celebration

Earlier this month, P. Diddy’s birthday celebration made headlines as his seven children: Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and Love, appeared in a heartwarming video, singing and cutting a cake.

However, prosecutors now claim that Combs himself carefully orchestrated this seemingly genuine moment. He allegedly directed his children to post the emotionally charged video on their respective Instagram accounts, hoping to influence potential jurors in his upcoming trial. Diddy reportedly monitored the video’s online impact and discussed with his family how to maximize its effect. “At the defendant’s carefully curated direction, the defendant’s children posted a video to their respective social media accounts showing the defendant’s children gathered to celebrate the defendant’s birthday,” the prosecutor alleged according to the Post.

Diddy accused of blackmailing victims and witnesses

Prosecutors claim that Sean "Diddy" Combs flouted prison rules by bribing inmates with commissary deposits and digital payments to access their accounts. He also reportedly instructed his family and legal team to add others to calls through three-way connections, a prohibited tactic to hide those involved's identities.

The court documents highlight Combs' repeated disregard for regulations, suggesting it raises doubts about his willingness to follow release conditions.

Diddy who is awaiting his 2025 trial is pushing hard to get bail however prosecutors have made their intention clear in a recent filing, accusing the entertainer of multiple jail misconducts suggesting he's trying to blackmail people and witnesses, either to keep them quiet or to get them to say things that help his side.