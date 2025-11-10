Dynasty star Betty Harford dies at 98 in California: All about her 6-decade career across stage, film, and TV

Betty Harford, the veteran actress known for her roles in Dynasty and The Paper Chase, has passed away at the age of 98. As The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, she passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara, California, on November 2. Her friend Wendy Mitchell shared the news, writing on Facebook, “Betty’s son contacted me this morning and Betty Harford Naszody passed away peacefully with family at her side, noon on November 2, 2025; she was 98.” Her cause of death has not been disclosed. Betty Harford passed away at 98(X/@JFuzion)

All about Betty Harford

Born in New York City, Hartford built her career in the traditional way - stage, radio, and then television. She started working in the 1950s on classic radio dramas like Gunsmoke and Crime Classics, before making appearances on TV in Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone, Dr Kildare, The Big Valley, and Fireside Theatre.

From stage to screen and everything in between

Harford started her film career with The Wild and the Innocent in 1959. She went on to appear in Spartacus (1960), Signpost to Murder (1964), Inside Daisy Clover (1965) and The China Syndrome (1979). Her commanding screen presence made her a reliable supporting player in Hollywood throughout the ’60s and ’70s.

She also worked with the UCLA Theatre Group in the 1960s, led by the acclaimed producer John Houseman. The collaboration between the two later shaped her television breakthrough. In 1978, she played Houseman’s loyal secretary, Mrs Nottingham, on The Paper Chase. A few years later, she landed her most famous TV role as Mrs Gunnerson, the no-nonsense Carrington family cook, on Dynasty.

She stayed with the show for nearly a decade, from 1981 to 1989 and even reprised the part in the 1991 reunion miniseries.

Fans still remember the actor for her sharp wit and the now-legendary “lamb stew for Blake” scenes.

A life well-lived and fondly remembered

Harford was married twice - first to Oliver Andrews, who died in 1978, and later to actor Sándor Naszódy, who passed away in 1996. She is survived by her son, Chris, and her grandsons.

