Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher get married in Anguilla, nearly 5 years after getting engaged. See first pic

Actors Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have tied the knot. According to People, they got married in Anguilla on Tuesday. This is Eddie's second marriage and Paige's first. (Also Read | Eddie Murphy talks about his 10 kids: 'I don't have one bad seed') Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy last month at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Eddie and Paige are married now

The wedding ceremony was a private event in the presence of family and close friends. For the wedding, Paige Butcher wore a white corseted gown designed with lace. It was by designer Mira Zwillinger. Eddie was seen in a white Brioni suit. The couple got engaged in September 2018. They share an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and five-year-old son, Max Charles.

This comes less than a month, on June 20, after Eddie and Paige were seen together during the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere in Los Angeles. The two were joined on the red carpet of the event by his daughters, Bria (34), Shayne Audra (29) and Bella Zahra (22). He shares them with his ex-wife Nicole.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Judge Reinhold, Eddie's Beverly Hills Cop co-star, had said, "He's crazy about his kids and his family. He's a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is."

About Eddie and Paige

Eddie and Paige started dating in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Izzy, together on May 3, 2016. Their second child, Max, was born on November 30, 2018, two months after they got engaged.

Paige spoke with Extra, on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, about her partner. When asked what he had whispered to her, Eddie had said, “I told her how wonderful she looks.” Paige added, "He actually says that kind of stuff all the time. He's very, very sweet and romantic."

What Eddie had earlier said about fatherhood

In 2021, during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast Eddie had said, "I love fatherhood. The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision. When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t , you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision."