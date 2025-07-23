Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi selling their massive UK farmhouse for this whopping amount. Here's why

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are selling their big UK farmhouse for $30 million. In November, the couple left the US and moved to the high-end Cotswolds area, a spot known for attracting rich and famous Hollywood folks, according to New York Post report. Ellen confirmed she and Portia moved to the UK for good after Trump’s re-election win.(@portiaderossi/Instagram)

But only a year after buying a 43-acre estate named 'Kitesbridge Farm,' they’ve now listed it for sale, according to The Wall Street Journal. Ellen, 67, and Portia, 52, reportedly paid around $20 million for it last spring.

Portia de Rossi 'couldn’t live without her horses'

DeGeneres told the outlet, “When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses.”

DeGeneres added, “We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.” The couple, married since 2008, has already moved to another nearby home that better fits their animals’ needs.

Sotheby’s International Realty lists the property with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It also includes a two-bedroom guest cottage with its own kitchen and sitting area, plus a heated five-car garage with a small kitchenette.

There’s also a “party barn” with a bar, a heated indoor pool, gym, kitchen garden, and several outdoor living areas. A helipad is included too.

Ellen confirmed she and Portia moved to the UK

The news comes just days after Ellen confirmed she and Portia moved to the UK for good after Trump’s re-election win.

Ellen explained more about their life overseas while speaking with British host Richard Bacon in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on Sunday, according to the BBC.

She said they were only planning a short stay in the UK, but after Trump’s win over Kamala Harris, they changed their minds and stayed.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’” she said. “And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”