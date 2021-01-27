Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years

IND USA
Actor Elliot Page and their partner Emma Portner have announced their split. The couple said they had been separated since summer 2020.
Actor Elliot Page and Emma Portner said Tuesday that they are divorcing after three years of marriage. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the Canadian couple said in a joint statement. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

They gave no further details.

Page, the 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star of Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy, and Portner, a 26-year-old choreographer and dance teacher, announced their marriage early in 2018 after only having hinted at their relationship on social media.

Portner was vocal in her support of Elliot when the actor came out as transgender in December, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Elliot said in a statement on social media. Elliot, the 33-year-old actor from Nova Scotia, said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

“The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” added Elliot, who said his pronouns are “he” and “they.” Page signed his statement with the words, “All my love, Elliot.”

