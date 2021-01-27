Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years
Actor Elliot Page and Emma Portner said Tuesday that they are divorcing after three years of marriage. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the Canadian couple said in a joint statement. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”
They gave no further details.
Page, the 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star of Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy, and Portner, a 26-year-old choreographer and dance teacher, announced their marriage early in 2018 after only having hinted at their relationship on social media.
Portner was vocal in her support of Elliot when the actor came out as transgender in December, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.
“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Elliot said in a statement on social media. Elliot, the 33-year-old actor from Nova Scotia, said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.
Also read: On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, revisit her funniest Bigg Boss moments: When she chatted with crow, cracked Salman Khan up
“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”
“The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” added Elliot, who said his pronouns are “he” and “they.” Page signed his statement with the words, “All my love, Elliot.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account
- Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog
- The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again, release date pushed to Oct
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man
- Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup
- A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Extraction director says Marvel universe is inspiration for franchise's future
- Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing their Marvel Cinematic Universe experience to fleshing out the Extraction franchise, director Sam Hargrave has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with Jessica Biel, reveals name
- Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child, a year after he publicly apologised for inappropriate behaviour amid cheating rumours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra drops Divine's banging original song from White Tiger. Listen
- Priyanka Chopra has shared Jungle Mantra, an original song from the White Tiger soundtrack, by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T. Listen here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB
- Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox