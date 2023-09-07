News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Emily Ratajkowski says women who get divorced under 30 is ‘chic’, hints at Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 07, 2023 01:55 PM IST

In her new TikTok, Emily Ratajkowski spoke candidly about women getting divorced under 30, and said they shouldn't feel stressed as its good.

Emily Ratajkowski is hinting at the divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The 32-year-old model said that women getting divorced before 30 is 'chic' in a new TikTok. She shared this relationship wisdom with her female fans a day after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. (Also read: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially announce divorce: 'This is a united decision')

Emily's TikTok

Emily took to her TikTok and said, “So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better. There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be. And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you. So for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it's good. Congratulations."

Chic to be divorced

Emily captioned the reel, adding, "Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30." Emily divorced husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after 4 years of marriage. She has been linked to several celebrities Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, Eric Andre, since her divorce.

After reports of Joe and Sophie's separation grabbbed headlines, Joe took to Instagram to share an official statement. It read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

