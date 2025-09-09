Emmy Awards 2025 presenters: Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara among 39 celebrities to take the stage

CBS has revealed a list of 39 glamorous celebrities who will present at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14. Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, and the Wednesday star Jenna Ortega are among others who will take the stage. Emmy Awards 2025 celebrity presenters list.(AFP)

While Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the award ceremony, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will return as executive producers of the Emmys for the third time.

The event, which will air live on CBS from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on Sunday, will also stream on Paramount+ Premium. Here is the full list of celebrities who will present at the 2025 Emmy Awards this Sunday.

Celebrity presenters at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Elizabeth Banks

Ike Barinholtz

Angela Bassett

Jason Bateman

Kathy Bates

Kristen Bell

Alexis Bledel

Sterling K. Brown

Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Coolidge

Alan Cumming

Eric Dane

Colman Domingo

Tina Fey

Walton Goggins

Tony Goldwyn

Lauren Graham

Kathryn Hahn

Mariska Hargitay

Justin Hartley

Charlie Hunnam

Jude Law

James Marsden

Christopher Meloni

Leanne Morgan

Julianne Nicholson

Jenna Ortega

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Parker Posey

Jeff Probst

Phylicia Rashad

Hiroyuki Sanada

Anna Sawai

Michael Schur

Sydney Sweeney

Sofia Vergara

Jesse Williams

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Nate Bargatze on hosting the 77th Annual Emmy Awards

Nate Bargatze told CBS Mornings that he was “excited” to host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards. “We got a pretty good plan in place. We’re finishing up the jokes,” he said, adding, “I want to make it feel like it’s my planned-out show for everybody.”

FAQs:

When and where will the 77th Annual Emmy Awards take place?

The 77th Annual Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

Will Stephen Colbert present at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards?

Yes, Stephen Colbert will present at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards.

Who will host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards.

Where can I watch the 77th Annual Emmy Awards?

You can watch the event live on CBS from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on Sunday. The award ceremony will also stream on Paramount+ Premium.