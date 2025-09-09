Emmy Awards 2025 presenters: Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara among 39 celebrities to take the stage
While Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the ceremony, Sydney Sweeney and Jenna Ortega will take the stage as presenters.
CBS has revealed a list of 39 glamorous celebrities who will present at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14. Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, and the Wednesday star Jenna Ortega are among others who will take the stage.
While Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the award ceremony, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will return as executive producers of the Emmys for the third time.
The event, which will air live on CBS from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on Sunday, will also stream on Paramount+ Premium. Here is the full list of celebrities who will present at the 2025 Emmy Awards this Sunday.
Celebrity presenters at the 2025 Emmy Awards
Elizabeth Banks
Ike Barinholtz
Angela Bassett
Jason Bateman
Kathy Bates
Kristen Bell
Alexis Bledel
Sterling K. Brown
Stephen Colbert
Jennifer Coolidge
Alan Cumming
Eric Dane
Colman Domingo
Tina Fey
Walton Goggins
Tony Goldwyn
Lauren Graham
Kathryn Hahn
Mariska Hargitay
Justin Hartley
Charlie Hunnam
Jude Law
James Marsden
Christopher Meloni
Leanne Morgan
Julianne Nicholson
Jenna Ortega
Sarah Paulson
Evan Peters
Parker Posey
Jeff Probst
Phylicia Rashad
Hiroyuki Sanada
Anna Sawai
Michael Schur
Sydney Sweeney
Sofia Vergara
Jesse Williams
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Nate Bargatze on hosting the 77th Annual Emmy Awards
Nate Bargatze told CBS Mornings that he was “excited” to host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards. “We got a pretty good plan in place. We’re finishing up the jokes,” he said, adding, “I want to make it feel like it’s my planned-out show for everybody.”
FAQs:
When and where will the 77th Annual Emmy Awards take place?
The 77th Annual Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.
Will Stephen Colbert present at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards?
Yes, Stephen Colbert will present at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards.
Who will host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards?
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Annual Emmy Awards.
Where can I watch the 77th Annual Emmy Awards?
You can watch the event live on CBS from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on Sunday. The award ceremony will also stream on Paramount+ Premium.