Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart shares update on their rocky marriage amid his ALS diagnosis: ‘We are…’

Rebecca Gayheart recently addressed her rocky marriage to Eric Dane. Just a day before the Grey's Anatomy alum made his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis public, the 53-year-old actress revealed that they are on good terms. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star made the admission to E! News at the screening of The Carters: Hurts To Love You in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rebecca Gayheart on her decision to call off divorce from Eric Dane

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents,” Gayheart told the outlet. The Jawbreaker married Dane in 2004 and went on to welcome two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, together. After 14 years of marriage, the actress filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” in 2018.

However, Gayheart had a change of heart last month as she filed a motion to call off the divorce. Reflecting on her decision, she told the outlet, “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

“I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success,” Gayheart went on, adding, “We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it.”

The actress' revelation came just a day before Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the Borderline star told People on Thursday. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he added.