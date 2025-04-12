Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart shares update on their rocky marriage amid his ALS diagnosis: ‘We are…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 12, 2025 01:08 AM IST

Rebecca Gayheart gushes over Eric Dane a month after calling off divorce, says their rocky marriage wasn't ‘a failure’

Rebecca Gayheart recently addressed her rocky marriage to Eric Dane. Just a day before the Grey's Anatomy alum made his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis public, the 53-year-old actress revealed that they are on good terms. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star made the admission to E! News at the screening of The Carters: Hurts To Love You in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rebecca Gayheart shares an update on her rocky marriage to Eric Dane amid the Grey's Anatomy star's ALS diagnosis(Getty)
Rebecca Gayheart shares an update on her rocky marriage to Eric Dane amid the Grey's Anatomy star's ALS diagnosis(Getty)

Rebecca Gayheart on her decision to call off divorce from Eric Dane

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents,” Gayheart told the outlet. The Jawbreaker married Dane in 2004 and went on to welcome two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, together. After 14 years of marriage, the actress filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” in 2018.

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS: Celebrities, famous people who suffered from rare disease | Photos

However, Gayheart had a change of heart last month as she filed a motion to call off the divorce. Reflecting on her decision, she told the outlet, “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

“I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success,” Gayheart went on, adding, “We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it.”

The actress' revelation came just a day before Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the Borderline star told People on Thursday. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he added.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart shares update on their rocky marriage amid his ALS diagnosis: ‘We are…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On