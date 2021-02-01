IND USA
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld Season 2.
hollywood

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years: 'I am done living in fear'

  • Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST

Actor Evan Rachel Wood on Monday accused her former partner, rock star Marilyn Manson, of subjecting her to horrific abuse 'for years'.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”


Four other women have since come forward with their own stories of abuse, related to Manson. "I believe he gets off on ruining people’ lives. I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil," one woman said, according to Vanity Fair.

"I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression. I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under his control," the report quoted another woman as saying. "I try to wash constantly to get him out or off of me. ... I am coming forward so he will finally stop," a third woman said.

Also read: Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs

In 2009, in an article in Spin, Manson was quoted as saying of Wood, “I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer." His representative dismissed the comments as 'obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account.'

Wood and Manson were engaged before breaking up in 2010. She stars in HBO's Westworld.


evan rachel wood

