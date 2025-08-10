F1 is Brad Pitt's highest-grossing film at $561 million; here's how much he earned

F1 is zooming to success much like the cars in the Brad Pitt movie. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie has already amassed $561 million at the worldwide global box office, at the time of writing. Brad Pitt, seen in F1, is an A-lister with several blockbusters under his belt.(Reuters)

As per BoxOfficeMojo, Pitt's movie earned $176 million in the domestic box office and $384 million in the international box office.

But, how much money is Brad Pitt making out of the movie? Here's the details.

Brad Pitt's earnings from F1 movie

Brad Pitt is an A-lister with several blockbusters under his belt. Understandably, he would make millions off a project, given his star power would be a definite crowd puller.

F1 focuses on a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver.

The film cost a whopping $300 million to make, but the returns have paid off and more by way of box office earnings. Forbes also reported that David Leener, the producer in charge of product placement in the movie, pulled off a genius stunt of making Pitt a human billboard.

He did so by attracting brands including Mercedes, IWC, Geico, EA Sports and Expensify. The charges for placing their logos ran into millions and helped raise $40 million – covering a significant part of the film's budget.

Out of the eye-water total of $300 million, Brad Pitt alone is making $30 million for F1, the publication further reported.

Brad Pitt's five highest-grossing movies

While F1 takes the throne for being Brad Pitt's highest grossing movie, the actor has had massive successes in the past too.

As per IMDb, his other top-grossers include World War Z, which made $540 million, Troy, which fetched $497 million at the box office, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which made $478 million – and gave the world Brangelina, and Ocean's Eleven, where Pitt co-starred alongside George Clooney. The film made $451 million at the box office.

Brad Pitt himself has a whopping net worth of $400 million, as of 2025, Celebrity Net Worth reported.