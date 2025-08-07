Angelina Jolie plans to spill secrets about Brad Pitt in tell-all memoir amid winery feud: 'Could damage his reputation'

Amid the high-profile legal battle over the French winery, Château Miraval, Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to spill the tea on her marriage to ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt in a tell-all interview and memoir. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024.(Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)

Jolie to spill secrets of her marriage to Pitt

According to a report by RadarOnline, the 50-year-old actor and director is considering a tell-all interview and memoir, with sources stating that Jolie is saying, “If he keeps coming at me, I'll go public. All of it.”

For the past nine years, Brad and Angelina have been locked in a bitter and complex battle, with their legal and financial disputes escalating into a heated feud revolving around their shared French vineyard.

Now, sources close to Jolie have claimed that Brad reportedly forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which would prevent her from ever speaking publicly about their marriage. This condition was reportedly tied to Brad buying out her share.

Now, Brad has filed a motion demanding access to Angelina's private correspondence with Stoli executive Alexey Oliynik, to whom she sold her winery stake. And the actor is not okay with it.

“She's always valued her privacy, but Brad is depleting her resources and leaving her legally trapped. She's receiving lucrative offers to share her perspective. If she decides to do a book or a televised interview, she could earn $50 million or more. And if she reveals everything, it could permanently damage his reputation,” said the source, according to the report.

“She's urging him to move on and leave it behind. But if he won't, she's ready to reveal all the ugly details about their relationship – and that's the threat that could finally see him ditch this legal battle once and for all,” added the source.

What is the lawsuit about

Earlier this year, in January, it was reported that Aneglina Jolie had returned to court in a legal battle against her ex-husband, just weeks after the former couple reached a settlement in their lengthy divorce proceedings.

She officially responded to Brad Pitt’s ongoing lawsuit regarding their French vineyards, Château Miraval, on January 17. The dispute over the French winery, which the two purchased during their marriage, began in 2022 when Brad accused Angelina of breaching an agreement not to sell her 50 per cent stake without his approval.

They each owned 50% of Miraval. Angelina used her LLC, Nouvel, to purchase her shares. Brad used his LLC, named Mondo Bongo, to buy his interest.

Nouvel, in turn, sued Brad for $350 million, accusing him of misusing the winery's assets. Court documents have estimated the winery's worth at around $500 million.

Brad claimed he had invested huge time and resources into transforming Miraval into a successful, profitable business. The former couple had originally planned to pass the winery down to their children.

Following Angelina's decision to sell, Brad Pitt's team negotiated a deal to purchase her shares for $55.4 million. The agreement included a lump sum of $46 million, with the remaining $8.5 million paid in instalments. The case is ongoing.