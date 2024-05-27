Fact Check: Viral video claims actress Candice King denounces Rafah ‘massacre’, ‘beheaded’ babies; here's is the truth

Several world leaders and organisations have denounced Israel's latest air attack on Rafah's tent camps, killing at least 40 Palestinians, including several children. She is not American actress Candice King. She is a South African travel influencer Candice King who posts Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content on Instagram.(X)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas charged Israel of "deliberately targeting" civilians.

“The perpetration of this heinous massacre by the Israeli occupation forces is a challenge to all international legitimacy resolutions,” the Palestinian President said in a statement.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said in a post on X that the photographs from Rafah are another instance of proof that Gaza is "hell on earth".

Senior Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri described the attack as a “massacre” and blamed the US for supplying weapons and money to Israel.

Israel's senior military prosecutor, Major-General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, condemned the incident as "very grave" and announced an inquiry into the horrific incident. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that it was a “tragic mistake”.

Did American actress Candice King react to the Rafah tragedy?

Meanwhile, journalist Sulaiman Ahmed posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, that has gone viral on the platform, garnering over 1.7 million views. The video is captioned as, “ACTRSS CANDICE KING CALLS OUT RAFAH MASSACRE AND BEHEADED BABIES. The beheaded babies should draw the line for us all.”

However, the woman shown in the video is not actress Candice King. She is a South African travel influencer Candice King who often posts Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content on Instagram.

In her latest video posted on Instagram and shared by Ahmed on X, she expressed anger over the tragedy in Rafah, saying, “BABY! BABY! What the hell is wrong with you?”

She made it clear that she is not denouncing the Israeli government, but questioning those “who are still silent”. She claimed there “are photos and pictures of beheaded babies in Rafah. The beheaded babies should draw the line for us all.”

In her rage-filled video, the influencer went on to say that “And if it hasn't drawn a line for you, you are... You're cooked. You're cooked. I'm not crazy.”

As the influencer can be heard yelling and shouting to make her point clear, she stated: “I'm not crazy. You're crazy! Because you're not doing anything and you think this is normal. Me right now, this is normal behaviour. You're not acting normal.”

“You can see that stuff and say silent, you're crazy! You should lose your mind. In fact, if you're not going to lose your mind, I urge you, unfollow me and freaking block me. Because you're a psychopath and I don't want to be around people,” she concluded.

US says Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians

One of the residents, who was admitted to the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, told Al-Jazeera that the "tents were melting and the people's bodies were melting" following the assault.

According to a spokeswoman for the United States National Security Council, photographs of the situation were distressing.

Stressing that Israel has the right to pursue Hamas, the spokesperson told NBC News that "we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians. But as we’ve been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians.”

Netanyahu has been facing growing criticism for how Israel is handling the war, which began with the Hamas-led attack on October 7. According to officials, over 1,200 people were killed and 250 others were held hostage, with 125 still believed to be captive in Gaza.

According to Gaza health authorities, approximately 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far.