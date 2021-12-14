Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer takes fans back to Great Hall, muggle Jacob gets a wand. Watch

Warner Bros have released the first trailer for their upcoming third instalment in the the Fantastic Beasts series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The new trailer features Mads Mikklesen, who plays Gellert Grindelwald in the movie, after replacing Johnny Depp.

The new trailer begins with shots of Hogwarts and an image of the older Albus Dumbledore, played by Michael Gambon in the original Harry Potter series of movies. It cuts to a clip of younger Dumbledore, played by Jude Law. It then introduces his brother, a younger Aberforth at his Hog's Head Inn, not giving a very warm welcome to the film's protagonist, Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne.

Dumbledore fears a sinister plan afoot and Mads' Grindelwald is shown to be collecting a man's memories with his Elder Wand. Newt assembles a posse of his own, hoping to ‘take down the most dangerous wizard in over a century’. His muggle friend, Jacob Kowalski (played by Dan Fogler) gets a wand of his own.

More shots from the trailer show a revisit to Hogwart's Great Hall, a deadly giant scorpion and more. A war with muggles is declared and Ezra Miller's Credence is also seen fighting demons of his own.

The film will release in April 2022. Johnny Depp, who last played Grindelwald in 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald, is not reprising his role. He exited the role in November 2020 amid legal woes involving his ex-wife Amber Heard's assault allegations, which he has denied.

Mads, known for Hannibal, Rogue One and Casino Royale, was then cast to replace Johnny. The forthcoming film will cover the chapter of Dumbledore and Grindelwald's life where the dark wizard gained infamy.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been helmed by David Yates, who previously directed the first two films of the popular franchise.

The Fantastic Beasts series was previously announced as a trilogy but was later changed to a series of five movies. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will hit theatres on April 15, 2022.