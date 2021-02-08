IND USA
A screengrab from the new Fast & Furious 9 teaser.
Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation, 3 cars were destroyed

  Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:08 PM IST

A new teaser for the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 was shared online on Monday, after having played during the Super Bowl. Director Justin Lin tweeted about the teaser's money shot, and gave an indication of the work that went into it.

The 30-second clip concluded with a shot of a car being thrown into a building, and smashing through on the other side, into a passing truck. While many believed the shot to have been executed via CGI, Lin took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes looks at how the stunt was actually performed, practically.

"One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world!," he wrote. The clip showed actual cars being flung around set, and concluded with the final version.


Fast & Furious 9 was originally slated for release in 2020, but was pushed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It currently has a May release date, but the new teaser didn't explicitly mention this, choosing instead to go with 'coming soon to theatres'.

Vin Diesel made the announcement about the delay on social media. “We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” he wrote. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” Diesel added.

Also read: Did you know Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson’s contracts say they can’t lose fights in Fast & Furious films?

Starring Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, the film picks up after the events of The Fate of the Furious, which released in 2017.


