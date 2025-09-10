Italian reporter defends herself after viral Ayo Edebiri interview; ‘I find it striking’

An Italian journalist is speaking out after facing strong criticism for her viral interview with Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield. The interview, filmed for ArtsLife TV on September 5, showed reporter Federica Polidoro asking Roberts and Garfield a question about the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements in Hollywood. Edebiri, who was sitting with them, was not included in the question, leading many viewers to accuse the journalist of ignoring her. Journalist Federica Polidoro has defended herself after receiving backlash over the viral Ayo Edebiri interview.(AFP)

The viral exchange

Polidoro asked Roberts and Garfield: “Now that the #MeToo era and the Black Lives Matter movement are done, what do we have to expect in Hollywood?”

Her wording surprised all three actors. Roberts quickly responded, “It’s not done.” Garfield agreed, and Edebiri stepped in, saying: “I don’t think it’s done at all. Hashtags might not be used as much, but there’s still important work happening every day.”

Edebiri’s thoughtful response went viral online, with fans praising her for addressing the issue clearly. But many questioned why she was left out of the question in the first place, especially since she is both Black and younger than her co-stars.

Polidoro’s response

On September 8, Polidoro posted a statement on Instagram saying she has been targeted with personal insults, accusations of racism, and cyberbullying since the clip spread.

She explained that her question was meant only for Roberts and Garfield, but she published the full answers from all three actors in her interview.

“I find it striking that, instead of focusing on the thoughtful responses of Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield, the discussion is only about how I phrased the question,” she wrote.

Defending her work

Polidoro said she has worked with international publications for over 20 years and comes from a multi-ethnic, feminist family with a history of immigration.

“The real racists are those who see racism everywhere and try to silence journalism,” she added, saying she may take legal action against those who attacked her online.

The interview was part of the press tour for After the Hunt, a drama starring Roberts, Garfield, and Edebiri. The movie explores themes connected to the #MeToo movement and will be released in theaters on October 17.

FAQs

1. Why did Ayo Edebiri’s interview go viral?

It went viral after the reporter excluded her from a question on #MeToo and BLM, and Edebiri gave a powerful response.

2. What did Federica Polidoro say about the backlash?

She said she faced online attacks, denied racism, and defended her right to ask tough questions.

3. What is “After the Hunt” about?

It’s a drama starring Edebiri, Roberts, and Garfield, exploring themes tied to the #MeToo movement.