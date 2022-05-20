Flash star Ezra Miller accused of stealing music from collaborators, faces legal battle

Actor Ezra Miller’s legal troubles do not seem to be ending any time soon. Weeks after the actor was arrested in Hawaii – twice – he has now been accused of music theft by two of his former collaborators. The two, who worked with Ezra in the past, have said that they plan to take the actor to court. Ezra is best known for playing Wally West aka The Flash in the DC Extended Universe. Also read: Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again for hitting woman with chair, says police

Music producer Oliver Ignatius and rapper Ghais Guevara have claimed in an interaction with Rolling Stone that Ezra published a piece of music they collaborated on, without their permission and without giving them due credit. The two said that they had collaborated, but the project fell apart. However, Ezra later released the unfinished tracks online on his own.

Oliver said, “What Ezra did was commit an … extremely unethical and hurtful act,” Ignatius said. "They stole from artists that have fewer resources than them but maybe have art that Ezra wants… The person I thought I knew was a much gentler soul than the person that we’re seeing right now. It’s been a very concerning journey."

Talking about how the project fell apart partly due to Ezra’s behavioural issues and legal troubles, Oliver said, “We all had high hopes that it was going to be a project that was beautiful, that was going to be meaningful for us. But it didn't really pan out that way. They seemed to be heading out into deep waters. They were going through a scorched earth-type fallout with their Hollywood career. They were severing many of the relationships in their life and seemed to be on a very dangerous spiral.”

Ghais added that the two plan to take Ezra to court now. Insisting that he owns the rights to the song, he said he plans to file for damages. He also added that they tried to resolve this personally but a meeting they had with Ezra was “nothing good nor conciliatory.”

In March, Ezra was arrested for attacking a person in Hawaii and later released on bail. Barely three weeks later, the actor was arrested again after they allegedly hit a women with a chair following an argument. Reports had suggested that Warner Bros had put his career in DCEU on pause but the studio denied it.

Ezra will soon be headlining his own DCEU movie The Flash, which releases on June 23, 2023. The Andrés Muschietti film also stars Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, and Sasha Calle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON