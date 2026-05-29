Fresh legal trouble for Brad Pitt as intimate skincare brand files lawsuit

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has landed in fresh legal trouble after being sued by a skincare company over alleged trademark infringement. The Malibu-based brand, known for its intimate skincare products for male genitalia, has accused the actor of using branding that closely resembles its own and is now seeking damages in the lawsuit. Brad Pitt launched his high-end skincare line in 2022, partnering with Perrin wine family of France. Brad Pitt faces new lawsuit According to Page Six, Pitt has found himself in the middle of another court battle after Malibu-based skincare brand, Beau D, sued him for changing his skincare brand’s name to something similar to theirs. The actor launched his high-end skincare line in 2022, partnering with Perrin wine family of France. It was originally named Le Domaine, with the luxury line undergoing a major rebranding and repositioning effort last year, changing its name to Beau Domaine. Now, reports suggested that Beau D made three attempts to settle and resolve the issue out of court, but all their efforts proved abortive. The Malibu-based brand, Beau D., was launched in 2020 with a luxe lip salve and a ‘D. Cream’, AirMail reported.

Malibu-based skincare brand, Beau D

Now, Beau D. has initiated a lawsuit for false designation of origin and common-law unfair competition under California’s Business and Professions Code. The brand is seeking compensation for damages over $75K. They also want Pitt’s line to stop using the Beau Domaine name altogether. According to the brand, their product, “crème p*nis,” was made to put “power in your package.” In a chat with AirMail, Brandon Palas, the founder of the company, said, “It will help to bring plumpness to that skin, inspire collagen production, and slow down the process of aging.”

Brad Pitt's brand