Furious Megyn Kelly slams Blake Lively for making it to Time's 100 Most Influential list: ‘It’s a ridiculous joke’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2025 04:09 PM IST

Blake Lively attended the gala event after she was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2025 by Time Magazine.

Actor Blake Lively was named a ‘Titan’ in the annual list for Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2025. But political commentator Megyn Kelly is not sure if the actor deserves the honour, as she slammed her in a new interaction with Daily Mail at the Time 100 gala itself. Megyn said that it Blake has ‘no influence over anything’ and that she ‘fake MeToo allegation’ against her co-star Justin Baldoni. (Also read: 'Titan' Blake Lively makes it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list even as Baldoni controversy rages on)

Megyn Kelly called out Blake Lively during her appearance at the Time 100 gala.
Megyn Kelly called out Blake Lively during her appearance at the Time 100 gala.

What Megyn said about Blake

Speaking at the event which was held at NYC, Megyn said, "It’s a ridiculous joke. She shouldn’t be here. She has no influence over anything. She launched a fake MeToo allegation… She’s lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart. And so for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal. Obviously, [Time is] looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong.”

She went on to add, “I have a feeling [Lively is] going to be avoiding me. I won’t be avoiding anybody. I’m good.”

About the controversy

Blake has been in the limelight for the last few months owing to her bombshell lawsuit in which she sued her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of not only sexual harassment but for also creating a hostile work environment and running a smear campaign to deliberately tarnish her image and career. Justin made a counter lawsuit to further make his case. Their trial date is scheduled to be held in March 2026.

On the Time's list, Blake was listed under the Titans section along with Ted Sarandos, Serena Williams and Mark Zuckerberg. The actor attended the Time 100 gala event with her mother Willie Elain McAlpin and husband Ryan Reynolds, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
