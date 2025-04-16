'Titan' Blake Lively makes it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list even as Baldoni controversy rages on

Time Magazine has unveiled its list for the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2025. The list features actor Blake Lively under the ‘Titans’ section, which she shares with names like Ted Sarandos, Serena Williams and Mark Zuckerberg to name a few. Blake has been in the limelight ever since the release of her 2024 film It Ends With Us, which made way for the bombshell lawsuit in which she sued co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and smear campaign to destroy her reputation. (Also read: Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star says he is surprised by her ‘nearly nude’ claim during childbirth scene) Blake Lively at the world premiere of Another Simple Favor at the South by Southwest Film Festival. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Blake in Time's 100 list

Blake's citation has been penned by Sherrilyn Ifill, a civil rights lawyer. An excerpt from it reads, “I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country. I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps—and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen—is what I appreciate most about her. Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine.”

About Justin Baldoni controversy

Blake grabbed headlines last year in December after she accused her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of not only sexual harassment and a hostile work environment but also of running a smear campaign to deliberately tarnish her image and career. The tensions heightened as Justin made a counter lawsuit to further make his case. Their trial date is scheduled to be held in March 2026.

On the work front, Blake will soon be seen in the film Another Simple Favor. The romantic comedy drama which also stars Anna Kendrick arrives on Prime Video on May 1. It is a sequel to A Simple Favor which released in 2018, and the film is directed by Paul Feig.