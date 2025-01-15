Gerard Butler recalls how his co-stars went to hospital 'every day' during the filming of 300: It was insane

Actor Gerard Butler recalls the challenges faced during the filming of Zack Snyder's directorial 300. He also spoke about how many of his co-stars were taken to the hospital due to injuries, reported People magazine. (Also Read | Gerard Butler goes from action hero to singing Santa in Christmas mash-up) Gerard Butler starred as the King of Sparta in 300.(REUTERS)

Gerard starred as the King of Sparta in the film. He was accompanied by actors Lena Headey, David Wenham and Dominic West.

In a conversation with People, Gerard remembered the difficult days during the making of 300 and called it 'insane' while describing the injuries of his co-stars.

"I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital. You'd be doing a fight, you turn around, there's a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, there's a guy over there who just fell, broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane," said Gerard, as quoted by People.

This Zack Synder's period action film is considered one of Hollywood's best action films. The sequel of the film was released in 2014 and was directed by Noam Murro.

Gerard has his encounters with near-death situations during the shooting of several films throughout his career. While he doesn't narrate how he exactly got himself injured, the 300 actor does recall 'getting taken down by a huge set of waves' during the making of Chasing Mavericks.

"I thought I was done. They had to take me out, take me to the hospital, put me out, give me the defibrillator. I mean, it was intense," recalled Gerard, as quoted by People.

The actor also had mishaps with the costar Hilary Swank, whom he starred with in 2007's PS I Love You, and Angelina Jolie, his co-star in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life.

"I've scarred Hilary Swank on the head ... she has a scar. Almost shot Angelina Jolie in the face. I was coming down, hanging upside down. I had to fire a gun, but I had no control over where this thing went. So I was just firing and I just missed it. I've been shot by bullets, casings, explosions. A whole camera rig once fell down on Hilary Swank and I," said Gerard.

Gerard starred in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which he says he shot after tearing his ACL.