Gigi Hadid gets a makeover after Zayn Malik break up, debuts new look during night out with sister Bella Hadid, see pics

Gigi Hadid has undergone a makeover and debuted it in her first outing since her break up with Zayn Malik. On Wednesday, the supermodel and her sister Bella Hadid were spotted in New York.

In the pictures originally shared by Page Six, Gigi Hadid was seen in platinum blond hair colour. In the pictures, the mother of Khai was seen wearing a black turtle neck with a red vinyl jumpsuit. She covered her face with a black mask and sported a black beanie cap.

Previously, Gigi sported a dark auburn colour. She had also got bangs. Taking to Instagram, she had shared a bunch of pictures showing off the hair colour and the new hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Gigi's first spotting comes weeks after she and Zayn Malik reportedly broke up. The couple, who share one-year-old daughter Khai, separated after news of the former One Direction singer's altercation with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid made the headlines.

In October, Zayn, Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid made headlines after it was claimed that Zayn allegedly ‘struck’ Yolanda at the family's home outside Philadelphia.

The Pillow Talk singer had issued a statement soon after the reports of his altercation made the headlines. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” he wrote, in his lengthy post.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he added.

Gigi and Zayn had been dating on and off until they reunited in January 2020. They welcomed Khai in September 2020.