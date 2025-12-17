Gil Gerard net worth: A look at Buck Rogers In The 25th Century star's wealth, earnings

Gil Gerard, best known for Buck Rogers In The 25th Century died at the age of 82, his wife, Janet, announced in a social media post. The actor passed away today morning, after a battle with a ‘rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer’, his wife also shared. Gil Gerard died after a battle with cancer. (X/@WillBermender)

“From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely,” she wrote on Facebook.

She also wrote down Gerard's last words as conveyed to her, through his profile. “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Gerard appeared in episodic television and indie movies, apart from his better known shows. After a life in Hollywood, here's a look at Gerard's net worth.

Gil Gerard net worth in 2025

Gerard's net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The actor opened up in the past about his battles with addiction, noting that he went through recovery for cocaine and alcohol addiction. At one time, his compulsive eating habits had increased, and by 1988, Gerard weighed 300 lb (136 kg). As per the actor's estimate, this cost him jobs to the tune of $1 million.

Notably, Gerard's exact salary from Buck Rogers In The 25th Century is not known, but the pilot episode cost $3.5 million to produce.

Apart from that, Gerard has appeared in over 300 episodes of The Doctors, which would have contributed significantly to his earnings. He also appeared in The Nice Guys, opposite Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.