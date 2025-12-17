Gil Gerard cause of death: How did Buck Rogers In The 25th Century star die? All about ailments

Gil Gerard star of Buck Rogers In The 25th Century died at the age of 82, early today morning his wife Janet announced on social media. Gil Gerard was more recently seen in The Nice Guys, which also starred Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.(X/@roell_george575)

“From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely,” she shared on Facebook, while also providing an update on the cause of death.

Gil Gerard cause of death

Gerard died after a battle with a ‘rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer’, his wife shared. While his wife didn't share what type of cancer the late actor had, she noted that the progression from the diagnosis from the death was rapid, as his health deteriorated quickly.

Janet also shared Gil's last words as he told her: “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Apart from playing the role of Buck, for which he was so loved, Gerard appeared in episodic television and indie movies. These include CBS' E.A.R.T.H. Force and a six-episode arc on Days of Our Lives. More recently, he was seen in The Nice Guys, which also starred Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. Gerard's other notable roles include The Doctors, where he played Dr. Alan Stewart, appearing in over 300 episodes.