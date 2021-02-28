IND USA
Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of the ceremony, mark your favourites

Golden Globe 2021 are just hours away and here is a list of nominees in all key categories. The ceremony will telecast in India on early Monday morning.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

Netflix's Mank -- set in Hollywood's Golden Age about the making of Citizen Kane-- leads all films with six nominations, followed by another Netflix movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7, at five.

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the event -- the first major awards show of a pandemic-era season that culminates with the Oscars on April 25 -- though they will be live on opposite coasts due to the health crisis.

- FILM -

Best film, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best film, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best actor, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritarian

Best actress, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best actress, musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Best supporting actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best foreign language film

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best animated feature

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

- TELEVISION -

Best drama series

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best drama actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best drama actress

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best musical or comedy series

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best musical or comedy actor

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best musical or comedy actress

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

- FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS -

Mank - 6

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 5

The Father - 4

Nomadland - 4

Promising Young Woman -4

golden globe golden globe awards

