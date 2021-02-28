Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of the ceremony, mark your favourites
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.
Netflix's Mank -- set in Hollywood's Golden Age about the making of Citizen Kane-- leads all films with six nominations, followed by another Netflix movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7, at five.
Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the event -- the first major awards show of a pandemic-era season that culminates with the Oscars on April 25 -- though they will be live on opposite coasts due to the health crisis.
- FILM -
Best film, drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best film, musical or comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best actor, drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritarian
Best actress, drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor, musical or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best actress, musical or comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best supporting actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Best supporting actress
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best director
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best foreign language film
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best animated feature
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
- TELEVISION -
Best drama series
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best drama actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best drama actress
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best musical or comedy series
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best musical or comedy actor
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best musical or comedy actress
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best limited series or TV movie
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best limited series or TV movie actor
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best limited series or TV movie actress
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS -
Mank - 6
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 5
The Father - 4
Nomadland - 4
Promising Young Woman -4
