Golden Globes 2024: From Margot Robbie to Bradley Cooper, the biggest snubs and surprise winners

The 81st Golden Globes Awards ceremony is over, and the winners are here! That means we have a clear frontrunner in the race to the Awards season in the next couple of weeks, heading to the Oscars. Since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has two branches to award both the feature films and television categories, fans waited eagerly to see the best performances getting their due. Although most of the awards pretty much went to predictable names, there were some snubs and surprise wins that triumphed over expected ones. Let us take a view of some of them. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Oppenheimer and Poor Things win Best Picture; Kylie Jenner snubs Selena Gomez) The Golden Globes ceremony had some snubs for Barbie, Past Lives and Past Lives.

'Bye, Barbie?'

The Golden Globes did not seem swayed by Greta Gerwig's Barbie, as the biggest film of the year ended up winning two awards out of its leading nine nominations. Singer Billie Eilish scooped up Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? and the only other win came in the inaugural category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Although Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig cheerfully collected the award with the entire team, the award seemed more like a consolation prize after the big upset that arrived in the form of Poor Things, which won Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) over Barbie.

Anatomy of a Fall wins Best Screenplay over Past Lives and Oppenheimer

Justine Triet looked shocked when her name was announced along with her partner Arthur Harrari for Best Screenplay. The French courtroom drama has been building momentum all throughout the awards season- ever since it won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival in May and swept the European Film Awards last month. But few expected Anatomy of a Fall to triumph in a stacked category like Best Screenplay, which had Barbie and Past Lives. Anatomy of a Fall also scored big with Best Picture in the Non-English Language category. Expect Anatomy of a Fall and its leading heroine- Sandra Hüller to pop up at many more award speeches in the coming weeks.

Elizabeth Debicki wins over Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep could have made another record with a Golden Globe win for her turn in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building in the Best Supporting Actress category. If not for Aussie actor Elizabeth Debicki- fresh off the final season run for her portrayal of the doomed Princess Diana in The Crown. Perhaps, the Globes love The Crown, and Diana a bit too much (earlier, Emma Corrin won Best Actress for playing the same role in Season 4 of The Crown in 2021).

Lily Gladstone over Sandra Hüller in Best Actress race?

The Best Actress race this year has a clear frontrunner in the form of Lily Gladstone- the relatively new performer who is the anguished soul in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. In comparison, Sandra Hüller has a bitier, ferocious role in Anatomy of a Fall, and many expected her to pull a triumph (ala Isabelle Huppert for Elle a few years back) but the film prevailed in the other categories. Meanwhile, Lily became the sole winner for Killers of the Flower Moon at the Golden Globes, stepping ahead of Carey Mulligan in Maestro and Annette Bening for Nyad. A clear road to the Oscars? Let's not forget that the same night had Emma Stone won Best Actress in the Musical and Comedy category for Poor Things, and is ready to pull a few punches along the way.

Six years of conducting doesn't lead a Golden Globe

Bradley Cooper's face after Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for Oppenheimer has already not aged well. The actor, who also wrote and directed Maestro, left home empty-handed after the Golden Globes, as Oppenheimer dominated big time. Maestro, which premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in September, where it earned a 7-minute standing ovation, has awards-consideration all over it. Or not, as per the Golden Globes- where he was up against Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon; Colman Domingo for Rustin; Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers; and Barry Keoghan for Saltburn. The actor, who has never won a Golden Globe before despite being nominated multiple times, has said that he trained for six years to learn the conducting to play American icon, composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. Yet, no luck at the Globes?

