Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gwyneth Paltrow wishes daughter Apple on her 17th birthday: 'My sweetest girl... you are my life'
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is seen here sitting by a beach.
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is seen here sitting by a beach.
hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes daughter Apple on her 17th birthday: 'My sweetest girl... you are my life'

  • Actor Gwyneth Paltrow also shared a picture of her daughter Apple. See here.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:32 PM IST

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple Martin's 17th birthday by penning down a sweet note. The Goop founder took to Instagram on Friday and posted a snap of daughter Apple sitting near a beach.

"Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age," she captioned the photo.

She continued, "You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."


As per Page Six, Apple is the oldest child of Gwyneth and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. The duo was married from 2003 to 2014. When the couple split, they coined the now-famous phrase 'conscious uncoupling'. They also share 15-year-old son Moses.

The 48-year-old actor is married to producer Brad Falchuk, while Martin has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson since 2017.

As reported by Page Six, Apple has a sense of humour. In April, she trolled Gwyneth's wellness-oriented morning routine on Goop's TikTok account. "She eats nothing except for dates and almond butter," Apple joked, adding that her mother has been on a cleanse "since the day I was born, apparently."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
gwyneth paltrow chris martin hollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Mohanlal has returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row.
Mohanlal has returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row.
tv

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 to be extended by 2 more weeks, finale in June: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is getting an extension. The reality TV show which premiered on February 14, will now reportedly end in June.
READ FULL STORY
Neena Gupta has been married to Vivek Mehra since 2008.
Neena Gupta has been married to Vivek Mehra since 2008.
bollywood

Neena ‘lived as husband and wife’ with Vivek for ‘first time’ during lockdown

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Neena Gupta opened up about staying with Vivek Mehra at their Mukteshwar home during the lockdown last year. She said that it was the first time that they ‘lived as husband and wife’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.