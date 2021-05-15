Gwyneth Paltrow wishes daughter Apple on her 17th birthday: 'My sweetest girl... you are my life'

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple Martin's 17th birthday by penning down a sweet note. The Goop founder took to Instagram on Friday and posted a snap of daughter Apple sitting near a beach.

"Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age," she captioned the photo.

She continued, "You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."





As per Page Six, Apple is the oldest child of Gwyneth and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. The duo was married from 2003 to 2014. When the couple split, they coined the now-famous phrase 'conscious uncoupling'. They also share 15-year-old son Moses.

The 48-year-old actor is married to producer Brad Falchuk, while Martin has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson since 2017.

As reported by Page Six, Apple has a sense of humour. In April, she trolled Gwyneth's wellness-oriented morning routine on Goop's TikTok account. "She eats nothing except for dates and almond butter," Apple joked, adding that her mother has been on a cleanse "since the day I was born, apparently."





