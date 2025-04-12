Harry Potter fame Nick Moran undergoes emergency surgery for 'life-threatening' condition

Actor Nick Moran, best known for starring in the Harry Potter' franchise, recently underwent surgery for a condition described as “life-threatening.” Moran's close friend, actor Terry Stone, provided an update about his condition on Instagram, Deadline reported. (Also read: Harry Potter fans are not happy with new TV adaptation news, refuse to watch show: 'Not a single person asked for this') Nick Moran played Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2.

Nick's health update

"Nick was been rushed into hospital this week for a life saving operation which may mean he may never talk or walk again," the post read.

Later, Stone added, "News update for you all on Nick Moran. He's had major surgery and is recovering in the ICU he's giving us the thumbs up but still needs your support, prayers and love. Let's pray he fully recovers and is back to normal soon."

Stone further said, "We did a fantastic podcast together a few months back.... If there are any further updates on Nick I will let you all know in the live chat this coming Sunday."

Moran is now recovering at home from the surgery. More details regarding the surgery are yet to be acquired.

The actor rose to fame with his role of Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He also appeared in Guy Ritchie's gangland drama Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, as well as Another Life, The Musketeer, Nemesis, Boogie Man and New Blood.

The first film in the Harry Potter saga was released in 2001, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The franchise consists of 8 films in total, and have went to become huge box office hits worldwide. The last film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was out in 2011. It starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, and Alan Rickman among others.

(Via inputs from ANI)