Harry Potter's Tom Felton slithered into Olivia Jade's Instagram DMs, she 'didn't get the joke' he sent her

Actor Tom Felton, who essayed the role of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, had once sent YouTuber Olivia Jade a direct message on Instagram. On a new show, Olivia revealed what Tom sent her a message adding that though she saw it, she didn't reply to him. Olivia also revealed why she didn't respond to the Harry Potter actor.

Tom Felton's character Draco Malfoy was in the Slytherin House at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Slytherin, one of the four Houses in the school was founded by Salazar Slytherin and it is the serpent.

On E!'s Down in the DMs, Olivia shared, "I'm really sorry I'm going to expose you but I think you're probably a really nice person." She also revealed that Tom had written, "Hello mate. Dig your work." It was followed by a snake emoji.

Olivia added, "I haven't seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn't get the joke. I didn't respond and now I just exposed that I've seen it and I didn't respond so that's also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies."

Tom Felton, who was a part of all the eight Harry Potter movies, is set to return on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special episode. In the films, Tom played one of the antagonists. He was the arch-nemesis of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, respectively. An HBO Max original, the special will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 1 in India.

The special will feature Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, Platform 9 ¾, among other places. It will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates.

