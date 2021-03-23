Harry Potter star Rupert Grint admits he 'peaked early', says 'maybe I'll just be a beekeeper'
- Rupert Grint, who gained fame after playing Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter films, has said that he might not continue acting in the future.
Of the three central actors in the Harry Potter film franchise, Rupert Grint has had the least eye-catching trajectory post the series' conclusion. But that was deliberate.
In a new profile, the actor echoed comments made by his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the past, and said that there were times while shooting for the franchise's eight films that he 'definitely wanted to do something else'.
“I think I've always had that kind of ethos that nothing is forever. I do just feel like, ‘Maybe I'll just be a beekeeper. I'll just do that,’” he told Esquire. “I love acting, and I love being a part of (Servant, his Apple TV+ show). And I've really enjoyed playing the characters. But I do often think maybe I could do something else later on.”
Likening the experience of working on the Harry Potter films as 'unique', he added, "No one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think.”
Admitting that he 'kind of peaked very early on', the actor said that he 'can't really imagine' reprising his role as Ron Weasley, especially since he wouldn't unless the others decide to come back as well, but one should 'never say never'.
Also read: As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours
Recently, Emma Watson's management was forced to comment after a rumour about her quitting acting gained steam. Her manager Jason Weinberg said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."
Rupert Grint admits he 'peaked early', says 'maybe I'll just beekeeper'
- Rupert Grint, who gained fame after playing Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter films, has said that he might not continue acting in the future.
Ana de Armas fuels rumours she's back with Ben Affleck, then shuts them down
- Ana de Armas fuelled rumours that she'd gotten back together with Ben Affleck, and then seemingly shut them down in back-to-back social media posts.
Sharon Stone says she was 'tricked' into shooting explicit Basic Instinct scene
- Sharon Stone revealed how she was 'tricked' into shooting the infamous explicit scene in Basic Instinct.
Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault
Angelina files docs as proof of Brad Pitt's domestic violence, kids will testify
Zack Snyder's Justice League review: An exhausting yet exhilarating epic
- Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: The Snyder Cut, as it is popularly known, is an over-indulgent, overlong, and often overwhelming endurance test. But that's exactly what the DC superhero film is supposed to be.
Vir Das joins Judd Apatow's pandemic comedy film
- Vir Das will be seen in popular director Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film based on the coronavirus pandemic.
Eddie Murphy talks about his 10 kids: 'I don't have one bad seed'
Priyanka shares her filmography with journo who questioned her qualification
Juno actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover
When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with Endgame
- Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic
- Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads
- Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce
- Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'
- Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.