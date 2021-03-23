Harry Potter star Rupert Grint admits he 'peaked early', says 'maybe I'll just be a beekeeper'

Of the three central actors in the Harry Potter film franchise, Rupert Grint has had the least eye-catching trajectory post the series' conclusion. But that was deliberate.

In a new profile, the actor echoed comments made by his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the past, and said that there were times while shooting for the franchise's eight films that he 'definitely wanted to do something else'.

“I think I've always had that kind of ethos that nothing is forever. I do just feel like, ‘Maybe I'll just be a beekeeper. I'll just do that,’” he told Esquire. “I love acting, and I love being a part of (Servant, his Apple TV+ show). And I've really enjoyed playing the characters. But I do often think maybe I could do something else later on.”

Likening the experience of working on the Harry Potter films as 'unique', he added, "No one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think.”

Admitting that he 'kind of peaked very early on', the actor said that he 'can't really imagine' reprising his role as Ron Weasley, especially since he wouldn't unless the others decide to come back as well, but one should 'never say never'.

Also read: As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

Recently, Emma Watson's management was forced to comment after a rumour about her quitting acting gained steam. Her manager Jason Weinberg said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON