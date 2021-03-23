IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Have Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Zack Snyder discussed a possible collaboration? Justice League director reveals
Zack Snyder recently released the Justice League Snyder Cut.
Zack Snyder recently released the Justice League Snyder Cut.
hollywood

Have Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Zack Snyder discussed a possible collaboration? Justice League director reveals

  • Fresh off the release of his Justice League director's cut, Zack Snyder opened up about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revealed if he and Kevin Feige have chatted about a possible collaboration.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Director Zack Snyder released his four-hour cut of Justice League last week. While fans praised the Snyder Cut of the 2017 DC superhero film, the filmmaker has been facing questions about the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He was recently asked if him and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, have ever discussed a possible collaboration. Snyder was quick to clarify that no such discussion has happened and added, "I've never met him."

Nevertheless, Snyder did not shy away from praising Marvel. "Incredible work he's done, insanely beautiful, and they've run the gamut, let's be honest. They've put their toes in every possible genre. They've played with their characters in, now I think even more experimental ways, they're secure enough to then (explore). They're not playing defense anymore, which I think is pretty awesome," he told MTV News.


This isn't the first time that the director fielded a question about the MCU. In an interview with The New York Times, Snyder was asked if he was drawn towards making a Marvel-style movie. "No, not at all. I don’t know how to hit a ball any different than I hit it. A director has one skill — your point of view. That’s all you have. If you’re trying to imitate another way of making a movie, then you’re on a slippery slope," he said.

Also Read: Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: Exhausting yet exhilarating, the Snyder Cut is fan service at its finest

After his run of DC films, Snyder is now preparing for the release of Army of the Dead. Streaming on Netflix starting this May, the movie stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
zack snyder kevin feige marvel studios mcu justice league + 3 more

Related Stories

Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
hollywood

Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
READ FULL STORY
Justice League is set to release on March 18.
Justice League is set to release on March 18.
hollywood

Zack Snyder's Justice League leaks on HBO Max, Ray Fisher reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • The upcoming Justice League cut was accidentally leaked on the streaming platform HBO Max when subscribers tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP