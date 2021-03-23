Have Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Zack Snyder discussed a possible collaboration? Justice League director reveals

Director Zack Snyder released his four-hour cut of Justice League last week. While fans praised the Snyder Cut of the 2017 DC superhero film, the filmmaker has been facing questions about the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He was recently asked if him and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, have ever discussed a possible collaboration. Snyder was quick to clarify that no such discussion has happened and added, "I've never met him."

Nevertheless, Snyder did not shy away from praising Marvel. "Incredible work he's done, insanely beautiful, and they've run the gamut, let's be honest. They've put their toes in every possible genre. They've played with their characters in, now I think even more experimental ways, they're secure enough to then (explore). They're not playing defense anymore, which I think is pretty awesome," he told MTV News.





This isn't the first time that the director fielded a question about the MCU. In an interview with The New York Times, Snyder was asked if he was drawn towards making a Marvel-style movie. "No, not at all. I don’t know how to hit a ball any different than I hit it. A director has one skill — your point of view. That’s all you have. If you’re trying to imitate another way of making a movie, then you’re on a slippery slope," he said.

Also Read: Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: Exhausting yet exhilarating, the Snyder Cut is fan service at its finest

After his run of DC films, Snyder is now preparing for the release of Army of the Dead. Streaming on Netflix starting this May, the movie stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON