‘He was so gracious’: Val Kilmer praised Marlon Brando as ‘a genius and a gentleman’ despite alleged feud on set
Apr 03, 2025 01:49 PM IST
Late actor Val Kilmer opened up about working with Marlon Brando in The Island of Dr. Moreau, in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit eight years ago.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment
, right from Hollywood
gossip to Bollywood
chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT
action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment
, right from Hollywood
gossip to Bollywood
chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT
action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood /
‘He was so gracious’: Val Kilmer praised Marlon Brando as ‘a genius and a gentleman’ despite alleged feud on set