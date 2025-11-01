Heidi Klum channels Medusa at her 2025 Halloween party, husband Tom Kaulitz turns to stone knight beside her

Heidi Klum has once again proven why she is called the Queen of Halloween. The 52-year-old supermodel showed up at her annual Halloween party in New York City dressed as Medusa - the snake-haired monster from Greek mythology - and left jaws on the floor. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, matched the theme perfectly as a Greek soldier turned to stone by her deadly stare. Heidi Klum turns into scary Medusa for her annual Halloween blowout- husband Tom Kaulitz joins her as stone knight(Instagram/heidiklum)

Klum’s entrance was pure theater. She slithered across the red carpet in an elaborate scaly ensemble, complete with a long reptilian tail and animatronic snakes that twisted and moved across her head. She even hissed at photographers, bow and arrow in hand, as the cameras flashed nonstop.

A full transformation

Klum did not just dress up. She started teasing glimpses of her costume earlier in the week, posting cryptic photos and behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram. “HAPPY HEIDIWEEN Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone,” she wrote in one reel, showing off the final result.

According to People, the costume’s design came from makeup legend Mike Marino, who has worked on The Batman, Coming 2 America, and A Different Man. Marino, a three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner, helped craft the prosthetics that turned Klum into a terrifying, lifelike Medusa. She tagged him on Instagram, praising his work as she shared photos of the hours-long transformation process.

A 25-year Halloween legacy

This year marked the 25th anniversary of Klum’s famous Halloween party - a tradition she started back in 2000. The annual bash attracts A-listers and fashion icons, though it went on pause in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Leading up to this year’s reveal, Klum dropped hints that she would go for something “ugly” instead of “cute.” And she meant it. Her past looks have included everything from Fiona from Shrek to Jessica Rabbit, and last year’s E.T.-inspired costume with Kaulitz had fans calling her a creative genius.

