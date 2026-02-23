Host Alan Cumming pauses BAFTA Awards ceremony, apologises as nominee with Tourette's drops N-bomb on Michael B Jordan
The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was interrupted for a while when host Alan Cumming paused the show after a nominee dropped ‘strong words’.
The BAFTA Film Awards 2026 were held on Sunday in London with the biggest stars from around the world, including India's Alia Bhatt and Farhan Akhtar in attendance. And while the focus remained on the awards and the speeches, there was commotion in between after John Davidson, a nominee with Tourette's syndrome, dropped the N-bomb while addressing actor Michael B Jordan. Host Alan Cumming stopped the awards night twice to speak to the audience about the ‘strong words’.
Alan Cummings pauses BAFTA ceremony
The awards gala was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening. John Davison was seated inside the venue, and his involuntary tics were picked up by microphones. These sounds were also heard during the BBC's live broadcast, causing presenters and award winners to pause on stage and generating confusion.
During the early part of the show, as BAFTA chair Sara Putt addressed the gathering, Davidson shouted "boring" and "f*** off". Later, while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were announcing the Best Visual Effects award, Davidson dropped the N-bomb. On both occasions, the presenters looked amused or confused on stage.
Later in the evening, in between award segments, host Alan Cummings paused the show and explained that viewers "may have noticed" some "strong language" during the show. He thanked everyone for being understanding and for helping to keep the space respectful for all. He explained the words were not planned and came from Davidson, who lives with Tourette's Syndrome, causing involuntary verbal tics. At one point in the show, Davidson left the auditorium.
Who is John Davidson?
John Davidson is the subject of the film, I Swear, where he is played by Robert Aramayo. The actor won the Rising Star Award for his performance in the film. Davidson is known for speaking openly about living with Tourette's syndrome. He has worked for years to raise awareness and support others with the condition. In 2018, he received an honour from Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts.
The winners at BAFTA Awards 2026
Paul Thomas Anderson's politically charged thriller One Battle After Another dominated the night with six prizes, including Best Picture. Horror drama Sinners took home trophies for director Ryan Coogler's original screenplay, the film's musical score and for Wunmi Mosaku's supporting actress performance. Indian film Boong also scripted history, winning in the Best Children's and Family Film category.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur
