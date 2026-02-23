BAFTA Awards 2026: India's Boong scripts history, clinches first-ever win in Best Children's and Family Film category

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar, the film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam. Farhan Akhtar was present at the ceremony to collect the award.

BAFTA Awards 2026: India shone bright at the prestigious BAFTA Awards this year. Boong, the Manipuri-language debut feature, has won in the Best Children and Family Film category. It was the sole Indian nominee at the BAFTAs this year. The announcement was made by the official BAFTA page. (Also read: BAFTA Awards 2026: How and when Indian fans can watch the ceremony, where Alia Bhatt will present an award )

About Boong Boong premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and has since been screened at several global festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the 55th International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The film follows the story of a young boy named Boong, from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift – a new beginning.

Meanwhile, the 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Actor and producer Alia Bhatt presented an award at the ceremony. She chose a silver sequinned gown and a cream coloured fur stole for her first appearance at the BAFTAs.

Speaking on the red carpet, Alia said, "Being in front of the camera to me is a blessing. I feel so grateful. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dancing to my songs, sometimes, I'm, like, 'Ok, that is life'."