How Jonathan Majors got MCU role? 'Like getting a role in drama school'

May 29, 2023

The highly-anticipated MCU Kang Dynasty movie's fate hangs in the balance for Jonathan Majors amidst an ongoing lawsuit. Discover how he secured the part.

Uncertainty looms over the involvement of acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors in the eagerly-awaited Kang Dynasty movie due to an ongoing lawsuit, raising questions about his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Nevertheless, Majors' standout performance in 'Ant-Man' has solidified his candidacy for the role. Here we delve into how Majors landed the coveted role. (ALSO READ: Will MCU keep Jonathan Majors in Phase 6? Here's what we know)

Jonathan Majors played role of Kang the Conqueror, a well-known Marvel supervillain with time-traveling abilities and ties to the multiverse.(Marvel)
Catching Peyton Reed's Attention: Majors' Impressive Performances

Majors, known for his impressive performances in projects like ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ and the HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country,’ caught the attention of Peyton Reed, who directed ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. Recognizing the need for a strong villain in the third instalment of the "Ant-Man" series, Reed chose Majors as Kang the Conqueror, a well-known Marvel supervillain with time-traveling abilities and ties to the multiverse. (ALSO READ: How Jonathan Majors almost missed the chance to be Marvel’s newest villain, Kang in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’)

Majors' Drama School Analogy: Being Tapped for the Role

Jonathan Majors said in an interview back in 2012 said that his performance in ‘The Last Black Man movie,’ released in January 2019, was not the reason behind him being offered the role. "It’s very much like getting a role in drama school. They’re just watching. You don’t audition for roles. You get into drama school, then the dean will watch what you’re doing. If they wanted you, you get tapped. That’s kind of what happened"​

A Perfect Fit for Kang the Conqueror: Majors' Talent and Screen Presence

Jonathon Majors' talent and screen presence impressed Reed and the creative team, leading to unanimous agreement on his casting. Reed described Majors as an exciting actor, and everyone involved was excited about the potential he brought to the role.

“I knew of Kang from reading the comics as a kid, and he was one of the great untapped villains in the MCU,” Reed said in a interview with IndieWire.

He further added, “I’ve seen everything Jonathan’s ever done, and I am such a huge admirer of his as an actor and as a human being. … Jonathan is the real deal."

mcu marvel cinematic universe
