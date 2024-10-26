Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster ‘sneak around’ to keep their romance under wraps amid latter's divorce

Following Sutton Foster’s divorce, sources revealed to Page Six that the Younger actor and Hugh Jackman are keeping their romance away from the public eye. According to the sources, the pair is inseparable and madly “in love”. Foster filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ted Griffin, this week. Their divorce came after 10 years of their marriage to the Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter. Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman are said to be deeply in love and prefer to keep their relationship private after Foster's recent divorce. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Foster and Jackman spend all their time together

Sources exclusively told the media outlet, “They spend all of their free time together. They are a regular couple, they are just in private.” They also divulged that the pair “sneak around” so they do not get caught and to keep a distance from the limelight. The X-Men actor attended Foster’s latest hit show Once Upon a Mattress in August.

Jackman and Foster have known each other since they worked together on the Broadway The Music Man which had a great rum from December 2021 to January 2023. A source previously revealed to the media outlet, “They are 100 per cent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together.” Meanwhile, according to a recent source, “They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

Jackman ended his marriage of 27 years with Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023. The former couple cited the “pursuit of our individual growth” as their reason for divorce in a statement. Jackman has two children from his former marriage while Foster shares a single child with her ex-husband.

Foster describes Jackman as her ‘best friend’

In a previous interview with Vogue, Foster described working with The Greatest Showman star. She told the fashion magazine, “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest-working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t do anything about him.”

She added that Jackman has “become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”