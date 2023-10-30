News / Entertainment / Hollywood / ‘I do love it when junkies die’, Comedian Kevin Brennan faces outrage after mocking Matthew Perry's death

HT Entertainment Desk
Oct 30, 2023

Podcaster Kevin Brennan faces criticism for distasteful remarks on Mathew Perry's death

As the world mourns the death of its beloved star and ‘friend’ Mathew Perry, or as many know him as Chandler Bing from Friends, one tweet mocking his death has outraged fans across the globe.

FILE PHOTO: Matthew Perry poses at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California U.S., March 15, 2017. (REUTERS)
Former SNL writer and comedian, Kevin Brennan, became the centre of rebuke and disgust after his distasteful remarks over death of Mathew Perry. Kevin who had a 2-year stint writing for the famed sketch comedy show and is now known for his podcast, The MLC Podcast, took to social media this weekend and commented, ‘Drowned in a hot tub, hahahaha’.

The comedian didn't stop at that and took pride in being called out for his nasty comments. To a tweeted stating, ‘I will never understand the mindset of someone who posts shit like this. I wish you well bc you must be sick’. He commented ‘Thank You’

Later on gloating over the fact the TMZ had covered his insensitivity he went a step ahead to showcase his petty views, ‘I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.’

To one of the readers who said ‘remind me to laugh when it’s your turn' he commented, ‘I’ll probably forget’. It seemed he was just enjoying all the unwanted attention he was getting for exposing his ugly mindset.

Later, he made things worse by commenting on a user's question on ‘why drowning in a hot tub was funny’, he stated ‘Because it’s not very deep.’

TMZ in it's article explained how Brenin only used the episode to enjoy the spotlight after being irrelevant since the 90s and early 2000s. Though, the outlet states, his only claim to fame is his blood relation to brother Neal Brennan, co-creator/writer of Chappelle's Show, from whom he's also estranged.

