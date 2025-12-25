Indian fans are surprised that Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmother is a Sikh; actor recalls how Brad Pitt reacted on set

Leonardo DiCaprio has a connection to India? Fans were left pleasantly surprised as the Hollywood star talked about his family in a new interview with Time magazine, revealing that his stepmother is a Sikh. (FILES) Leonardo DiCaprio was recently seen in One Battle After Another. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

The actor said, “My stepmother is a Sikh. My father is from the sort of hippie counterculture, grew up in San Fran in Los Angeles. He hung out with a lot of the underground art movement in the Los Angeles of the 70s.”

His step mother, Peggy DiCaprio, is an Amritdhari Sikh. Peggy DiCaprio wears a turban, and is often seen in traditional Indian dresses. According to reports, she joined the sect years ago, but started wearing a turban only a few years ago. Peggy married George DiCaprio in 1995 and also has a son, Leonardo’s step brother, Adam Ferrar. She is George’s second wife after he divorced Leonardo’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, when the actor was just one year old.

How Indian fans reacted

Reacting to this revelation, a fan commented, “This just made me love him more! He was obviously raised by some good people.” Another said, “Leonardo Dicaprio’s stepmom being a Sikh is a random fact I love lol” A comment read, “I’m a Sikh - no turban for me though 😂- and it’s wild that one of the most famous actors on the planet is connected somehow to a religion that is not as widely followed as others.” “I have followed Leo since what’s eating Gilbert grape. I have never heard of him talking about his family. It’s beautiful,” said a second fan.

How did Brad Pitt react?

Meanwhile, Leo added that his dad once visited the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with his stepmom. But Leo's co-star, Brad Pitt, refused to believe that they were his parents. Leo said, “I remember when we are turning a corner out of Musso and Frank's into Hollywood Boulevard. I said to Brad, ‘That’s my dad and my stepmom there, and he goes, ‘Yeah, right!’ I said no, that's them! He goes, ‘Yeah! right!’ I said I know they look like extras in this movie but that's really them! That's how they dress everyday. It was an amazing moment!”

Leonardo was last seen in One Battle After Another. The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. The film revolves around a washed-up former revolutionary, Bob, who lives off-grid with his spirited daughter, Willa. Their secluded life is shattered when Bob's nemesis, a man known as Lockjaw, resurfaces after 16 years, leading to Willa's disappearance and forcing Bob to confront his violent past to rescue her. The film was released in theatres on September 26 to universal acclaim.