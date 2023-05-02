Insider spills the tea on Kendal Jenner and Bad Bunny’s reportedly romance

Reality star and model Kendall Jenner's romance with Latin music sensation Bad Bunny is reportedly getting more serious. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in the L.A. restaurant. (Image Credit: Getty)

A source told PEOPLE that the 27-year-old ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and the 29-year-old "Tití Me Preguntó" singer are "very cute together" and that "Kendall is happy." According to the insider, Bad Bunny is a "fun guy" who is "very much a gentleman and charming," adding that "she likes his vibe."

While the couple's relationship got off to a slow start, the source said that they now spend almost every day together and have become more involved in each other's lives.

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider said. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. They were reportedly on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber at the time. According to a source, Jenner had recently started hanging out with the Puerto Rican rapper after being introduced by mutual friends. The insider said that Bad Bunny had recently moved to Los Angeles, and purchased a house, and that Jenner found him "very charming" and "different from guys that she dated in the past."

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first spotted in L.A (Image Credit: Getty)

Despite their growing closeness, Jenner and Bad Bunny have not made their relationship public on social media. However, the couple has continued to be seen together at various events, including Coachella last month, where they were spotted looking cozy together after Jenner danced to Bad Bunny's set.

Jenner previously dated NBA player, Devin Booker, while Bad Bunny was in long-term relationships with Carliz De La Cruz Hernández and Gabriela Berlingeri.

While the news of Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship has generated interest and speculation among their fans, it also highlights the challenges of dating in the public eye. The constant scrutiny and attention from the media and fans can put pressure on even the strongest relationships, and privacy can be hard to come by. It remains to be seen how Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance will develop, but for now, they seem to be enjoying each other's company and taking things one day at a time.