Instagram follows spark Joey Essex and Lily James romance rumors after recent breakups

It seems like Joey Essex has set his sights on a new leading lady. The reality TV star recently revealed that he has his eye on Hollywood actress Lily James after the two began following each other on Instagram. Joey Essex (left) and Lily James.

Joey, who recently split from his Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer, shared with The Sun that Lily is his type, saying, "She's a sort. We do follow each other on Instagram - we've been following each other for a while."

The former TOWIE star went on to describe Lily as looking good and seeming like a nice girl, adding that they are both single.

Joey's interest in Lily comes after the actress split from her rocker beau Michael Shuman earlier this year. Meanwhile, Joey and Vanessa called it quits in April, a month after finishing as runners-up on Dancing On Ice.

Lily James and Michael Shuman.

Although Joey seems to have his sights set on a new romance, he also noted that he's looking for a girl who can fit into his jigsaw puzzle. Nonetheless, he's open to getting to know a nice, kind girl if she walks into his life.

As for Lily, she recently appeared on Capital Breakfast and described herself as a "serial relationshipper," noting that guys on dating apps like Hinge are "rubbish." It remains to be seen whether Joey will be the exception to the rule.